Monsoon Tracker: When will the monsoon rain in Chhattisgarh? Know what update the Meteorological Department gave

chhattisgarh Weather Update/Monsoon Tracker: People are troubled by the scorching heat in Chhattisgarh and they are now waiting for the monsoon rains. According to the Meteorological Department, the wait of the people is not expected to end soon. According to the department, in the coming two days also, along with thunderstorms in some areas of the state, light rain will help in reducing the heat a bit. According to meteorologists, the pace of monsoon seems to be very slow right now. Till now the monsoon has not reached even Kerala, in such a situation there may be a delay in monsoon in Chhattisgarh as well. Let us tell you that due to this, the monsoon coming in Raipur on June 16 can enter till June 20.

Chhattisgarh Weather

According to the information given by the Meteorological Department about Chhattisgarh, there is a possibility of thunder and lightning at one or two places in Chhattisgarh on June 4. Strong wind can blow at a speed of 30-40 kmph. Some similar weather can be seen in the state on June 5 as well.

where is the monsoon

According to the Meteorological Department, the monsoon is just 400 kilometers away from the coast of Kerala. According to the information given by the India Metrological Department (IMD) about the monsoon, it is currently in the southern Arabian Sea, Maldives and Comorin area. On the other hand, Monsoon is seen moving fast in South Bay of Bengal and East Central Bay of Bengal.

Prediction to reach Kerala on 4th June

Let us tell you that the Meteorological Department has predicted the important southwest monsoon to reach Kerala on June 4. Monsoon normally knocks in Kerala on June 1. According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of further advance of Southwest Monsoon into parts of South Arabian Sea, Maldives, Comorin, South Bay of Bengal, East Central Bay of Bengal and Northeast Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours. Is.