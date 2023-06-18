Monsoon Tracker: When will the monsoon rain in Chhattisgarh? Meteorological Department’s update came

Weather Forecast/ Monsoon in Chhattisgarh: Many states of the country are troubled by the heat these days. The name of Chhattisgarh is also included in these states. However, there are signs of some relief in the weather forecast of the state. According to the Meteorological Department, heat wave conditions are going to continue in the state till June 19. That is, people will not get relief from the heat till Monday. After this, the conditions for the progress of monsoon are looking favorable, so it is expected that by June 21, the monsoon will enter Chhattisgarh via Bastar and it is likely to reach Raipur by June 24.

According to the Meteorological Department of the state, on Monday, there is a possibility of heat wave at one or two places in central Chhattisgarh. On the other hand, there are chances of thunder and lightning at one or two places in Chhattisgarh state. Here the wind can blow at a speed of 30-40 kmph. On June 20, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of thunder and lightning at one or two places in Chhattisgarh. On June 21 also, some places of the state are expected to witness thundershowers and thunderstorms with a speed of 30-40 kmph.

Advisory issued by the Meteorological Department

Advisory has been issued by the Meteorological Department regarding the hit wave. In this advisory, people have been advised to drink enough water, even if they do not feel thirsty. Apart from this, home-made soft drinks like lassi, rice water, lemon water, buttermilk and coconut water have been asked to be consumed from time to time. Apart from this, the Meteorological Department has appealed not to leave the house during the hot sun.

chhattisgarh weather

advice to wear loose cotton clothes

Wearing light colored loose cotton clothes is advised by the experts. People are being suggested to use cloth, cap or umbrella while going out of the house. It is also being suggested to make arrangements for the safety of the eyes.