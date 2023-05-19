Monsoon Tracker: Where has the monsoon reached now, know from when it will rain

Monsoon Tracker : There is severe heat in many states of the country. Now people are eagerly waiting for the monsoon rains. People will get relief from the heat only after this rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has given the latest information regarding the southwest monsoon. It has been told by the department that the monsoon has reached the southeast part of the Bay of Bengal, the Nicobar Islands and the South Andaman Sea on Friday.

Let us tell you that the Meteorological Office had said earlier this week that the arrival of monsoon in Kerala will take some time from the normal date of June 1. The IMD said that the southwest monsoon has reached the southeast part of Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands and parts of south Andaman Sea today. The department said that conditions are looking favorable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman and Nicobar Islands in the next three-four days.

Monsoon likely to be delayed by four days

Earlier on Tuesday, the Meteorological Office had predicted that the onset of monsoon in Kerala is likely to be delayed by four days (from June 4). Monsoon reached Kerala on May 29 last year, June 3 in 2021, June 1 in 2020, June 8 in 2019 and May 29 in 2018. Agriculture accounts for about 15 per cent of India’s $350 billion economy and a good monsoon helps in recharging the reservoirs apart from providing water to the farms.

what will the weather be like next week

According to the weather information organization Skymet, people are likely to get relief from the scorching heat in the next one week. The fresh Western Disturbance and its induced circulation will work together to bring about a turn in the weather conditions over the northern plains. Between May 22 and 28, there are chances of rain and thundershowers at some places. Weather activities will be light and sporadic on 22 and 23 May. From May 24, the spread and intensity will increase. In most parts, the mercury will fall during this period.

Which way will Monsoon 2023 hit Bihar? Learn big information about pre-monsoon rains.

The sky will be cloudy, moderate wind and intermittent rain can provide relief from the heat. There is a possibility of pleasant weather both day and night in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, North and East Rajasthan, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and North Madhya Pradesh.