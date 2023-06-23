Monsoon Updates: It will rain in Chhattisgarh, know from when it will rain in Madhya Pradesh

Monsoon Updates: People of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are now going to get relief from the heat. Yes…where the southwest monsoon has entered Chhattisgarh. At the same time, there is a possibility of southwest monsoon knocking in Madhya Pradesh this weekend. In this regard, information has been given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). It has been informed by the IMD that the southwest monsoon is likely to knock over Madhya Pradesh this weekend, while pre-monsoon rains have been seen in some parts of the state including the capital Bhopal and Indore. In the last two days, it rained in the eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh bordering Chhattisgarh, due to which people heaved a sigh of relief.

IMD Bhopal director R Balasubramaniam informed about the monsoon that the south-west monsoon can knock in Madhya Pradesh on June 24 or 25. It can reach the state capital Bhopal on 26 or 27 June. He said that by June 29, there are chances of monsoon spreading in entire Madhya Pradesh. Let us tell you that last year the monsoon reached the state on June 16, a day before its normal time and by June 21, it had spread to 80 percent of the state.

Monsoon knocks in Chhattisgarh

Southwest monsoon has knocked in Chhattisgarh. Heavy rains were witnessed in Bhilai which brought relief to the people. The Meteorological Department said that the monsoon has entered Chhattisgarh via the northern border Ratnagiri, Bijapur, Nizamabad, Durg, Daltonganj, Buxar and Siddharth Nagar. There are favorable conditions for the progress of monsoon, which is good news in terms of weather. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Sukma district for the next 48 hours. A warning of heavy to very heavy rain has been issued by the department in this area.

Weather Forecast LIVE: There will be heavy rain in Jharkhand, know the weather condition of other states including Delhi-UP

Chance of heavy to very heavy rain

There is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rain with thunder and lightning at one or two places in Bastar, Bijapur and Dantewada districts of Chhattisgarh. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in this regard. It may be noted that the monsoon arrived in Kerala on June 8, seven days late from its normal time. Since then it is gradually spreading in the entire state.