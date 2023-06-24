Monsoon Updates: Monsoon will rain in Delhi from this day, know the condition of other states

Monsoon update delhi

Monsoon Updates/Weather Forecast: The people of Delhi are eagerly waiting for the monsoon rains. The humid heat has troubled the people. Meanwhile, the information given by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) about the monsoon is going to give relief. In fact, the IMD said on Saturday that Delhi is expected to receive its first monsoon rains in the next two days.

According to the information given by IMD, after a slow start, the monsoon has advanced rapidly and covered Maharashtra, entire Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Northeast India, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand , has hit entry in most parts of Himachal Pradesh and some parts of Haryana. Let us tell you that usually the monsoon knocks in Delhi by 27th June.

It was told by the Meteorological Department that most parts of Maharashtra including Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh, most parts of Haryana including Chandigarh, Delhi, some parts of Gujarat, East Rajasthan and Punjab during the next two days. The conditions are looking favorable for the progress of monsoon. After the rain, the people here will get relief from the heat.

According to meteorologists, monsoon has reached the eastern parts of UP including Siddharth Nagar, Maharajganj and Gorakhpur and other districts. A favorable situation is being created to move forward in the next 24 hours. In such a situation, there will be a drop in temperature due to rain in many districts including Lucknow. There are chances of heavy rains in many districts on 25, 26 and 27 June.

The local weather office has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ warning of ‘heavy’ to ‘very heavy’ rain at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh on June 25 and June 26, expressing the possibility of thunderstorm and lightning. At the same time, on June 27 and June 28, warning of ‘Yellow Alert’ has been issued, predicting thunderstorm and lightning.