monsoon updates weather forecast up bihar jharkhand delhi ncr odisha mp cg imd alert heavy rain mausam ka haal amh

The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in the districts of West Uttar Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh on 24 and 25 June. Apart from this, light rain will also occur in Mirzapur and Sonbhadra of Bundelkhand. Heavy rain alert has also been issued in Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Bahraich, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Ballia, Gonda, Basti, Chandauli, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra. On June 25 and 26, the possibility of the monsoon becoming fully active has been expressed in almost the entire Uttar Pradesh. In West Uttar Pradesh and Central UP, except Lucknow, Ayodhya, Barbanki, Unnao, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Rae Bareli districts, heavy rains have been predicted in the entire state.