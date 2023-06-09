Monsoon will enter UP through Prayagraj, know from when the storm and rain will start in the state

Lucknow, The people who are facing the agony of the scorching heat are now sitting with their gaze towards the monsoon. Although the south-west monsoon has reached Kerala after a delay of 7 days. As soon as Kerala reaches, the wait for the monsoon has started in UP. According to the Meteorological Department, the forecast for the arrival of monsoon in Uttar Pradesh is after June 18-20. Monsoon can knock on any day between this date. This year monsoon will enter UP via Prayagraj. However, from June 10, the process of thunderstorms will start in the state. The Bay of Bengal branch of the south-west monsoon enters West Bengal. After this, the monsoon enters the plains of North India via Kolkata and enters UP via Prayagraj via Patna. Then goes to Delhi via Kanpur.

monsoon chart

The people of UP will not get relief from the heat

According to the Meteorological Department, at present the people of UP will not get relief from the heat. In most of the cities of Uttar Pradesh, the maximum temperature of the day is being recorded above 40 degree Celsius. In many cities of the state, the maximum temperature of the day has crossed 45 degree Celsius. In such a situation, the outbreak of heat will continue till June 14-15. During this, the period of heat wave continues in the state. Heat stroke starts from morning itself, due to which people are forced to be imprisoned in their homes. On the other hand, in view of the heat, the doctors have advised people to take full precautions.

Know when will the monsoon enter

The Meteorological Department has announced the date of entry of monsoon in UP. According to the Meteorological Department, monsoon will enter UP this month with heavy rains and strong thunderstorms. The Meteorological Department has told through the map that the monsoon has entered Kerala on June 7. With this, some areas of UP may receive the first monsoon rains on June 15, while monsoon may arrive in UP on June 18-20. Only after this people will get relief from the heat.