Monsoon wreaks havoc, see in pictures the condition of different states of the country affected by rain

Torrential rains continue in Kerala, life stalled in many areas

Kerala flood

Heavy southwest monsoon rains lashed Kerala on Thursday after a brief hiatus and a red alert was issued for two districts, where thousands of people were displaced from their homes. Three people also lost their lives in rain-related incidents. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued ‘Red Alert’ for Kannur and Kasaragod districts and ‘Orange Alert’ for seven other districts for today. However, he also indicated that the intensity of rainfall may reduce in the next few days.

Life disrupted in Gujarat

floods

The western state of the country, Gujarat, has wreaked maximum havoc this time. Be it cities or villages, all are seen submerged under water. The incessant rains and the rising water level of the rivers are disrupting the life of the people.

More than average rain in Maharashtra

heavy rain

According to BMC’s rainfall data, the intensity of rain increased after the midnight of Wednesday and Thursday and some areas like Dadar, Mahim, Khar, Matunga and Kurla received 40 mm to 70 mm of rainfall in the last 12 hours. A BMC spokesperson said Mumbai, eastern and western suburbs received an average rainfall of 54.28 mm, 48.85 mm and 51.07 mm respectively in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Thursday.

heavy rain in rajasthan

floods

Alert issued for rain in most parts of Rajasthan in the coming days. According to the data released by the department, during the last 24 hours, 12 cm in Bilara of Jodhpur, 9 cm in Bagoda of Jalore, 9 cm in Sambhar of Jaipur, Galiyakot of Dungarpur. 8 cm in Jhadol of Udaipur, 7 cm in Naraina of Jaipur, 7 cm in Naraina of Jaipur, 6 cm in Taranagar of Churu, 6 cm in Dungargarh of Bikaner, 6 cm in Banswara, 6 cm in Sarwad of Ajmer, 6 cm in Fatehpur of Sikar cm, and many other places recorded rainfall ranging from 5 cm to 1 cm