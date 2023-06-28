Moradabad: Buffalo brought by truck for sacrifice in Bakrid, uncontrollable seeing the crowd, many people injured

Moradabad: In Uttar Pradesh, the festival of Bakrid will be celebrated on Thursday, 28 June. In view of the security, the police is fully prepared across the state. Sensitive places will be monitored through CCTV and drones. In this episode, a video from Moradabad in UP is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

In this video, buffaloes brought from outside for the sacrifice in Bakrid are seen creating a lot of mischief. It can be clearly seen in the video that the buffalo is taken out of the truck. A crowd of people is visible on the spot. During this, as soon as the buffalo truck opens, it jumps and runs towards the crowd. During this many people get injured.

Buffalo ran towards the crowd as soon as the truck opened

According to the information received from the sources, the buffalo brought for sacrifice on the occasion of Bakrid was taken out of the truck. During this, as soon as the truck opened, he ran towards the crowd. The people present on the spot kept running after the buffalo to catch it. Although many people were injured in this stampede. But after hard work the buffalo was finally caught.

Drone will be monitored in the state on the day of Bakrid

Let us tell you that the festival of Bakrid will be celebrated on June 29 in UP. Keeping in view the security, the police will be stationed at every nook and corner in the entire state. However, DCP Central Aparna Kaushik told the media that elaborate arrangements have been made by the police in Lucknow as well. Lucknow has 94 Idgahs and 1210 mosques. For this, 12 companies of PAC along with police officers have been deployed. Idgahs will be monitored through CCTV and drones.

