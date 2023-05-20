Moradabad: Congress mayoral candidate Rizwan Qureshi filed a petition, demanding cancellation of the election, alleging this

Lucknow: The matter has reached the court in Moradabad amid preparations for the swearing-in of newly elected mayors in all 17 municipal corporations in Uttar Pradesh. In Moradabad, Congress mayoral candidate Rizwan Qureshi has filed an election petition accusing officials of rigging the voting and counting.

In this, there has been a demand to cancel the mayoral election. Along with this, the newly elected mayor of the metropolis Vinod Agarwal An appeal was made to stop him from taking the oath. The petition will be heard on May 26.

In Moradabad, BJP’s mayoral candidate Vinod Agarwal has scored a hat-trick of victory this time. He defeated Congress candidate Rizwan Qureshi by 3589 votes. Vinod Agarwal got 121452 votes, while Rizwan Qureshi got 117826 votes. Ever since the announcement of the results, the Congress has alleged irregularities in the matter.

Congress mayoral candidate Haji Rizwan Qureshi has filed a petition in the court of Moradabad District Judge Dr. Ajay Kumar through his advocates Junaid Ejaz, Haji Ameerul Hasan Jafri, Anand Mohan Gupta. In this, he has accused the administration of rigging the mayoral election under pressure from the BJP.

According to the petition, bogus polling was done at booth numbers 270, 271, 272, 273, 377, 378 in Moradabad. It has been alleged that the seals of four EVMs were broken at the counting site. Despite complaining in the matter, no administrative officer took action.

According to the petition, everything went on smoothly till 16 rounds during the counting of votes. After this, disturbances were started in the counting of votes. A complaint was also made to the Returning Officer present on the spot regarding this. But, no one was ready to listen. Finally, after rigging, BJP’s mayoral candidate Vinod Agarwal was declared victorious.

In the petition, a demand has been made to declare the mayoral election void. Along with this, an appeal has been made to count the votes once again, completely banning the swearing-in till the disposal of the petition.

According to government advocate civil Ajay Gupta, Congress candidate Rizwan has filed an election petition in the district judge’s court. In this, all the candidates including Vinod Agarwal and the Returning Officer have also been made opposition. The notice sent to the government in the matter has been received. The stay application will be heard in the district judge’s court on May 26.

