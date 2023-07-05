Moradabad: The constable used to do obscenity with women jawans, used to call them by offering desired duty, line spot

Moradabad: The shocking act of a sub-inspector has come to the fore in Moradabad, UP. Used to do obscenity with the women jawans posted in the police station. WhatsApp used to call at night. Used to call to him by offering the desired duty. A letter was sent to the SSP about the action of the inspector. The objectionable chat of the inspector was also sent to the SSP. The SSP made the accused inspector present the line. The CO Katghar has been ordered to investigate the matter. The accused inspector is posted on the post of SSI in Katghar police station.

what is the whole matter

Actually the whole incident is of Moradabad police. Where the handiwork of the colorful mood inspector Jitendra Kumar Singh has come to the fore. The sub-inspector is accused of making WhatsApp calls to the women constables posted at his police station at night and putting pressure on them to meet them by offering them the duty of their choice.

This is how the case was revealed

The matter has been revealed through an anonymous letter to SSP Hemraj Meena. Someone had sent a letter to the SSP. Which were sent by the women constables of Katghar police station. In this letter, the misdeeds of Inspector Jitendra were told. Taking cognizance of the matter, SSP Hemraj Meena put the accused inspector Jitendra Kumar Singh on the line. Along with this, the investigation of the entire matter has been handed over to the CO court.

what is written in the letter

Significantly, in the letter sent to the SSP, there is a screenshot of the conversation between SSI Jitendra Kumar Singh and a female constable. In which it is written that when SSI Jitendra Singh used to call women soldiers to his office on the pretext of some work, he used to close the door of the office. SSP Hemraj Meena told the media that the accused sub-inspector Jitendra has been sent to the line. The matter is being investigated. CO Katghar has been ordered to investigate the whole matter and submit its report.

