Moradabad: Truck driver arrived in the middle of the night to meet married girlfriend, in-laws beat her to death with sticks

Moradabad News: The in-laws of the woman caught the man who had come to meet his married girlfriend in Kundarki police station area of ​​Moradabad district in UP. After this he was thrashed fiercely, due to which he died. In the case, the police have registered a case against the four accused.

A man from the village reached his married girlfriend’s house at Kundarki police station at around 2 a.m. on the Moradabad-Agra National Highway. The relatives got a clue of this and they saw both of them. After this, the angry relatives caught hold of the lover and beat him to death with sticks.

Seeing the lover being beaten, the woman locked herself in the room and informed the police about the matter through dial 112. After this the policemen reached the spot and freed the young man from his family members. Due to the injury of the young man, he was taken to the Community Health Center, from where he was referred to the district hospital. The young man died during treatment in the hospital.

According to the police, Karrar, a resident of village Kamalpur Fatehabad, brother of the deceased Zeeshan, has given a complaint regarding the case. It said that on Monday night, the wife of a resident of the village had called his younger brother Zeeshan to her house for a transaction of Rs. There Sohail, Soheb, Imran and Mukarrab thrashed his brother badly over some issue.

Because of this, the brother had suffered serious injuries. Zeeshan was taken to the hospital, where he died. Zeeshan got married only a year ago. He was the youngest of three brothers in the family. His father also passed away two months ago. On the other hand, the woman whose house Zeeshan went to is the mother of three children.

In the case, the police registered a case against the accused Sohail, Soheb, Imran and Mukarrab on the basis of Zeeshan’s brother’s Tahrir. According to Kundarki police station, two accused Imran and Sohail have been arrested, the other two named people will also be caught soon, raids are being conducted in search of them.

