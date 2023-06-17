Morari Bapu’s help to the people killed in the boat accident in Nigeria

According to newspaper reports, there has been a terrible boat accident in Nigeria in which several people have died. A boat carrying 300 people returning from a wedding ceremony capsized in a river in Kwara State in north-central Nigeria. More than 100 people have died in this incident. According to investigators, it is believed that these figures could increase.

Pujya Morari Bapu has expressed his condolences regarding this accident. Pujya Bapu has offered assistance of more than 11 lakhs for the families of all these deceased. The relatives of those killed in the accident are being contacted by Kenya-based Ramkatha listener Nilesh Jasani and his daughter Shabari. Pujya Morari Bapu has offered Rs 11,000 in Indian currency to each of the deceased. This amount offered by this will be as much as 63 thousand Nigerian Naira locally.

Pujya Morari Bapu prayed at the feet of Shri Hanumanji for the salvation of those who lost their lives in this accident and sent his condolences to the family members.