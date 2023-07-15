Morari Bapu’s unique Dwadash Jyotirling Ram Katha in the month of Sawan

In the month of Savan, Ramkatha spokesperson Morari Bapu is going to have a unique Ramkatha, which will take place in a series one day each in the twelve Jyotirlingas of the country. Usually Bapu does Ramkatha for 9 days but this Katha Yatra will be for 12 days and it will take 18 days to complete. Two Bharat Gaurav trains- Kailash and Chitrakoot Express will also carry 1008 listeners for the Katha Yatra and will take them on a spiritual tour of the country. The yatra will cover a distance of about 12 thousand km in 8 states of the country. Apart from darshan of 12 Jyotirlingas, listeners will get a chance to visit the three dhams of Jagannath Puri, Rameshwar (which is also a Jyotirlinga) and Dwarka. One day during this journey, the passengers will also have the benefit of visiting Tirupati Balaji.

The first stop of the Katha Yatra will be on July 22 at Kedarnath, situated at an altitude of about 12,000 feet. The train journey will start from Rishikesh the next day on July 23. Bapu has been narrating the story of Ram on the basis of truth, love and compassion in the country and abroad for the last six decades, the last stop of this journey will be in his village Talgajarda in Gujarat. In the simple realm of Ramkatha, Pujya Morari Bapu’s discourses are deeply embedded in the teachings of Ramcharit Manas.

Indore-based businessman Rupesh Vyas, the organizer of this story, along with IRCTC, has specially designed two Bharat Gaurav trains for Jyotirlinga Ramkatha. These trains will be recognizable from far away as they will have pictures of 12 Jyotirlingas, Teen Dham, Tirupati Balaji, Bapu’s ancestral village.

Morari Bapu has expressed his vision for the Jyotirlinga Ram Katha Yatra, saying, “Through this sacred journey, we aim to unite the diverse fabric of India and enhance the collective understanding of Sanatana Dharma. May the name of Ram reverberate in every corner of our nation, bestow peace, harmony and a righteous life to all.”

• 22 July 2023 – Kedarnath, Uttarakhand • 24 July 2023 – Vishwanath Jyotirlinga, Uttar Pradesh • 25 July 2023 – Baidyanath Jyotirlinga, Jharkhand • 26 July 2023 – Jagannath Puri, Odisha • 27 July 2023 – Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga, Andhra Pradesh • 28 and 29 July 2023 – Rameswaram Jyotirlinga, Tamil Nadu • 30 July 2023 – Tirupati Balaji Temple, Andhra Pradesh • 31 July 2023 – Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra • 1 August 2023 – Bhimashankar Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra • 2 August 2023 – Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra • 3 August 2023 – Grishneshwar Jyotirlinga, Maharashtra • 4th August 2023 – Omkareshwar Jyotirlinga, Madhya Pradesh • 5th August 2023 – Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga, Madhya Pradesh • 6th August 2023 – Dwarkadhish Temple, Dwarka • 6th August 2023 – Nageshwar Jyotirlinga, Gujarat • 7th August 2023 – Somnath Jyotirlinga, Gujarat • August 8, 2023 – Talgajarda (Bapu village), Gujarat

Along with this, they will listen to Morari Bapu’s discourses every day and will be absorbed in the eternal knowledge contained in Ram Katha. This will establish the deep connection and importance of the unique teachings of Lord Rama, which transcend all boundaries and will lead to the realization of the values ​​of “Truth, Love and Mercy” that constitute the core role of Dharma or moral law.

About Morari Bapu:

Morari Bapu is a renowned spiritual leader and preacher of Ramayana, who has dedicated his life to disseminating the teachings of Lord Rama and propagating the values ​​of truth, love and kindness. With over 900 discourses and stories on the Ramayana delivered, Morari Bapu’s powerful and endearing discourses have touched the hearts of millions of people in India and around the world. His mission is to promote spiritual awakening and inspire one to lead a life of simplicity, devotion and piety. All his stories are open to people irrespective of caste, religion or creed. Regularly, free food is provided as Prasad to all who come to the Katha.