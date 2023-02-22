February 22, 2023, 11:23 – BLiTZ – News

Every month the number of artists who publicly supported the Russian SVO is only increasing. The RIA Novosti columnist told how representatives of domestic show business are now helping residents of new regions and military personnel.

For example, singer Denis Maidanov supported the DPR and LPR even before the start of the special operation. At the end of 2022, he was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. Nevertheless, the artist was not afraid to continue performing in new Russian regions and at the forefront.

“An artist at any time must continue his activity. I spoke ten times in all four regions. Everywhere there was an amazing unity of people, ”the artist emphasizes.

Singer Alexander Marshal, who was born and raised in Ukraine, supported the SVO, because “even the thought of fascist ideology should not be on planet Earth.” The performer even wanted to volunteer, but he was dissuaded because of his advanced age.

Singer Vika Tsyganova not only gives concerts in new Russian regions, but also financially helps soldiers in the NVO zone. In one of the interviews, the artist said that she sold the whole house to help the soldiers.

The star of the TV series “Capercaillie” Victoria Tarasova recalled: “They threatened me for supporting Russia. They promised to destroy, dismember. They wrote: “Damn you!” However, these threats did not stop the actress, and she continued to come to the special operation zone.

Actress Yana Poplavskaya has been supporting the DNR LNR since 2014, and her son Klim volunteered for a special operation. In addition, CBO is supported by Oleg Gazmanov, Olga Kormukhina, Yulia Chicherina, singer SHAMAN, singer Yuta and many others.

Earlier it became known which stars will perform at a rally-concert in support of the SVO in Luzhniki on February 22. Read more in the BLiTZ article.