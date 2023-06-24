More leaders may be included in the next meeting of opposition parties, know what is the strategy being made against BJP.

Bihar News: Opposition meeting was held in Bihar on 23rd June. Many veteran leaders participated in it. 15 anti-BJP parties gathered in Patna. In this, it has been decided that the next meeting will be organized in Shimla on 10 to 12 July. This announcement was made by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. At the same time, Industry Minister of Bihar Government Sameer Mahaseth has given a statement regarding the upcoming meeting. The minister said that more leaders will come in the next meeting. who did not attend the meeting. At the same time, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has said that there is unity in diversity and there are cracks in this too. Will work to fill this gap. He also said that this is the first glimpse of the new group.

This is the first glimpse of the new group – Hemant Soren

Hemant Soron further said that the new group you are seeing. This is his first glimpse. This beginning will prove to be a millstone for this country. The Chief Minister has said that every destination can be achieved with honest thinking. On the other hand, regarding the meeting held on June 23, Sameer Mahaseth has said that all those who were called have come. There, what is left. Will bring them in the next meeting. On the other hand, on the failure of the meeting of opposition unity, he has said that the BJP has all the qualities of the opposition, so I wish that the BJP remains in the opposition. In fact, the Industries Minister had come to inaugurate the Khadi Fair in Hajipur district of the state. Meanwhile, he has given this statement while talking to the media.

Trying not to change history – Sameer Mahaseth

The minister started the program by lighting the lamp. Apart from this, about 120 different Khadi exhibition laws were inspected in the stadium. After this, it has been said about the meeting that those who have not come, all those people will come in the next meeting. Along with this, he has said during this time that it is the effort of Honorable Chief Minister Nitish ji and Lalu Prasad ji and somewhere there is a thought that our history should not be changed.

