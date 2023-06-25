More than 100 hoardings of BJP removed during opposition meeting, emergency like situation in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi said that 48 years ago, the Congress which declared emergency in the country to save its power had imprisoned more than one lakh political workers indefinitely. Today, the so-called soldiers of the movement, Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar have gone and sat in the lap of the same Congress.

More than 100 hoardings of BJP removed

Sushil Modi said that today the Lalu-Nitish government has created an emergency-like situation in Bihar. More than 100 hoardings of BJP were removed during the opposition unity conference. The big hoardings that were put up threatening the advertising company were also removed. He said that newspapers in Bihar are being threatened that if the news of the opposition is prominently published or the government is criticized in the newspapers, then their advertisements will be stopped. As a result, news items of the opposition are cut and printed in two columns.

Why Nitish-Lalu are silent on the violence in Bengal?

Sushil Modi said that a dozen BJP and Congress workers have been murdered by the Trinamool so far during nominations for the Panchayat elections in Bengal. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan had to sit on a dharna and had to go to the High Court on the deputation of central forces, but no leader of the party involved in the opposition unity has so far condemned the violence in Bengal.

public will not forgive

Sushil Modi said that at the behest of the Bihar government with freedom of press, YouTuber Manish Kashyap has been jailed by the Tamil Nadu government under sedition charges. A dozen people associated with the right to information have been killed. Modi has said that the people of Bihar will never forgive Congress for imposing Emergency in the country and Lalu-Nitish who supported it.

