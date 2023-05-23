More than 100 years old building will be broken for Gaya Junction redevelopment, second entry being built in Delha side

General Manager (GM) of East Central Railway, Anupam Sharma inspected the Gaya railway station on Tuesday. During the inspection, took stock of Delha side including number one platform to number seven platform, reservation counter, ticket office, bike stand. During this, GM said that the building being constructed on Delhi side should be completed as soon as possible. After the Delhi side second entry is made, the railway passengers will not have to face difficulties in commuting.

Rs 173 crore will be spent to build a world class station

The GM said that Rs 173 crore would be spent to build the world class station. After becoming a world class station, facilities like a world class airport will be given. Vehicle parking, ladies waiting room, men waiting room, food, washroom, drinking water, ATM, internet facility will be provided to the passengers coming and going to Gaya railway station. So that, along with the railway passengers coming to Gaya railway station, the tourists coming from outside do not have to face problems. The GM held talks with the concerned authorities on setting up a world class station. Not only this, he also saw the draft of the world class station and instructed the local authorities to complete the work as soon as possible.

DRM inspected before the arrival of GM

Before the arrival of GM Anupam Sharma, DDU Division’s Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajesh Gupta inspected. During the inspection, every single point was seen and instructions were given to complete the incomplete schemes. There, a special meeting was held with the concerned officers and employees. In the meeting, the schemes going on at the railway station were seen and instructions were given to remove the deficiency. Here, after the arrival of the GM, the concerned officers and employees were roaming around with their respective files. GM saw the file of each and every scheme and talked about completing the work by employing more laborers everywhere.

More than 100 years old building will be demolished

For the redevelopment of Gaya railway station, the structure which is more than 100 years old will be demolished and a structure will be constructed on the lines of green building. GM said that on one side the building will be demolished. On the other hand, the building will also be prepared. Redevelopment plan has been made keeping in mind the number of passengers and their needs. Many suggestions were also received during the discussion. After this, GM inspected the multilevel bike parking. The concerned officers and employees said to complete it as soon as possible. GM said that be serious and complete all the plans within the time limit.

There will be separate arrangements for the arrival and departure of passengers.

There will be separate arrangements for arrival and departure of railway passengers at the junction. Due to this, the passengers will not have to face the rush. Access control gates and escalators and lifts will be installed on each platform at the station. Food, washroom, drinking water, ATM, internet etc. will be included. The GM said that along with the common passengers, senior passengers would be especially benefitted. Tourist facilities will be developed at and around Gaya station. Due to which the number of tourists will increase, which will benefit the local people.