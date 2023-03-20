More than 160 schools and kindergartens to be improved in Moscow by September

By the beginning of the new academic year, more than 160 schools and kindergartens are planned to be improved in Moscow. This was announced on March 19 by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, in his Telegram channel.

“By September 1, we will improve the territory of more than 160 schools and kindergartens. The main task is to make modern and safe spaces for students,” the mayor wrote.

According to Sobyanin, according to the improvement plan, existing footpaths will be updated and new ones will be laid, playgrounds will be built and repaired, and football, volleyball and basketball fields will be put in proper shape.

In addition, according to the mayor, it is planned to green the territory and install new lighting and video surveillance systems.

“There are plans to create equipped sports clusters on the school grounds, where not only students, but also local residents will be able to practice. The work will take place during the summer holidays, so as not to interfere with the learning process,” he said.

On the eve of March 18, Sobyanin said that the capital’s specialists are bringing the outpatient fund of Moscow medical institutions to a new standard, creating comfortable conditions in the territories of polyclinics. This year, paths will be built in the city, bicycle parking and sheds for bicycles and strollers will be installed, as well as perennial plants and trees will be planted.