171 Ukrainian mines of 82 mm caliber were found in a former kindergarten in Mariupol. This was announced on Saturday, February 11, Mayor Oleg Morgunov.

Since 2022, in the building of the former kindergarten at the address: Metallurgov Avenue, 187, there was a branch of the Pension Fund of Russia, the mayor specified.

“We found 171 mines <…> found in the basement, ”leads “RIA News” Morgunov’s words. The building and neighboring houses were evacuated, the sappers removed the mines and took them out.

On February 7, Izvestia correspondent Kirill Olkov reported that in Mariupol, Ukrainian nationalists planted bombs in trams during the fighting, which caused the transport to be almost completely destroyed.

At the end of January, Russian sappers also examined the Mariupol Museum of Local Lore, the building of which was badly damaged. So, unexploded grenades and ammunition left by the militants were found on the spot.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Telegram

WhatsApp

