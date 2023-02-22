More than 200 thousand guests took part in a rally-concert in Luzhniki

More than 200 thousand Muscovites and guests of the capital took part in the rally-concert “Glory to the Defenders of the Fatherland” in Luzhniki on the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day. This was reported on February 22 at the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MVD) of the Russian Federation.

As the official representative of the department, Irina Volk, explained, there are 90 thousand spectators directly on the Grand Sports Arena of the stadium, and more than 112 thousand people are on the territory adjacent to the arena.

Volk also noted that the employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, together with colleagues from other law enforcement agencies, ensure law and order and security at the event.

On February 22, at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, a rally-concert “Glory to the Defenders of the Fatherland” is held, dedicated to the participants in the special military operation to protect Donbass.

Near the stadium there is a stage of the “People’s Front”, which is one of the organizers of the event. People’s Artists of Russia Andrey Sokolov, Edgard and Askold Zapashny, as well as Zara, Khabib, Evgeny Kungurov, Veronika Kozhukharova, Marat Basharov, Ruslan Alekhno, Hieromonk Fotiy perform there. Also, creative teams and artists from the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics came to perform in Moscow.

Honored Artist of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), soloist of the Luhansk Academic Philharmonic Sergei Chuikov, who is also a member of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, also takes part in the concert.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived at the concert. In his address to the audience, on the eve of Defender of the Fatherland Day, the head of state noted that Russia supports the participants in the special operation, each supporter is also a defender of the Fatherland. Putin also stressed that the Motherland is a family, in the hearts of Russians it is one and the same.