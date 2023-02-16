Connect with us
More than 30 houses were left without heat in Ivanovo due to an accident

More than 30 residential buildings in the Oktyabrsky district of Ivanovo were left without hot water and heating due to a pipeline break. Utilities have lost about 1.4 thousand residents of the city. This was announced on Wednesday, February 15, in the regional department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

31 apartment buildings, two schools and a kindergarten fell under the shutdown. 1,401 people were left without heating and hot water, including 217 children. Previously, the emergency shutdown occurred due to a rupture in the heat pipeline, the Ministry of Emergency Situations explained.

It is noted that 11 people and five pieces of equipment are involved in the elimination of the accident. They promised to complete the work by 02:00 Moscow time on February 16.

In fact, the prosecutor’s office of the Ivanovo region began an investigation.

“To the place of a utility accident that occurred in the area of ​​​​house 3 on the street. Minskaya, Acting Prosecutor of the District Sergey Esin left,” the statement reads. message departments.

Earlier in the day, the Primorsky Territory Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation after an accident left more than 5,200 residents of Vladivostok without heating and water. The department clarified that they would work on the issue of a possible adjustment of payments for residents so that they pay only for the amount of water actually used.

