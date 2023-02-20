More than 30 people detained in the case of embezzlement in the Pension Fund – DOS

February 20, 2023, 14:26 – BLiTZ – News

FSB officers stopped the illegal activities of an organized criminal group that stole more than 2 billion rubles from the Pension Fund. The service detained over 30 suspects in Ingushetia, North Ossetia and Moscow.

“The activities of an organized criminal group that specialized in embezzlement of budget funds from the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation were identified and stopped. The structure of the organized crime group included former and current employees of the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation and JSC Russian Post, ”the CSO of the FSB of the Russian Federation specified.

In the period from 2019 to 2021, criminals carried out illegal recalculations of pensions for residents of Ingushetia. The victims were not aware of the manipulations with their payments. PFR employees transferred funds to the bank accounts of the branch of Russian Post JSC in the republic for cashing out. Legitimate pensions were transported to post offices for distribution. Illegally obtained under the guise of recalculating pensions, the attackers appropriated the money for themselves.

In order to keep their activities secret, the defendants forged accounting documentation, according to which all the money received from the Fund was fully issued to the recipients.

Thus, members of the organized criminal group caused damage to the budget exceeding 2 billion rubles. More than fifty searches were carried out in the case, investigative actions took place simultaneously at more than 60 addresses, 120 law enforcement officers were involved in the events.

As the BLiTZ reported earlier, searches were carried out in Ingushetia at the places of residence and work of former officials who were suspected of embezzling PFR funds. Documents and computer equipment were confiscated during the events.