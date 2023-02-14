More than 3,000 tons of reagents poured onto Volgograd roads per day

In the Volgograd region, the elimination of the consequences of snowfall continues. About 3 thousand tons of reagents were used to treat federal roads. With the onset of snowfall, 99 units of special equipment were brought onto Volgograd roads.

195 vehicles were involved in snow removal in the Ryazan, Tambov, Voronezh and Rostov regions. To ensure safe travel on highways, a sand-salt mixture with chlorides is used, reports IA NovostiVolgograd.Ru with reference to FKU Uprdor Moscow-Volgograd.

The department added that duty on the highways is carried out around the clock, the situation is controlled, including with the help of a satellite meteorological and video monitoring system, which is located along federal highways. 70 snowplows were previously brought to the roads of Volgograd due to snowfall. Special equipment has already processed the main city highways. Secondary roads are being cleared.

Earlier, the Phobos weather center warned that frosts, snowstorms and temperature anomalies are possible in the northwestern regions of Russia until the end of the week. The nature of weather conditions in northwestern Russia will be determined mainly by cyclonic activity, the center said.

