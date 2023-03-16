More than 400 million rubles inefficiently spent by the regions on improvement

New examples of irrational spending of public funds allocated for improvement facilities were discovered in the regions by experts from the Popular Front. According to one of the facts, the regional Investigative Committee has already begun checking.

This year, experts from the Popular Front have already visited six regions with public control, checking the improvement of facilities completed in 2020–2022. with the involvement of funds from federal programs. These are parks, squares and other public areas.

Representatives of the Popular Front inspected about 30 sites, and most of them recorded problems with cost efficiency. More than 400 million rubles were spent on only those projects that experts announced in a conversation with Izvestia.

For example, it turned out that the Krymskaya Gorka park in Novokhopersk, Voronezh region, for the improvement of which, according to public figures, spent at least 59 million rubles, is significantly different from the project on paper.

Residents were promised a space for sports and family walks with a food court, a summer tubing track, a bike path, an observation deck, art objects, an amphitheater and artificial reservoirs. However, on the spot, the expert found bare curb slabs marking the steps. Between them, sand is unevenly poured with crushed granite instead of asphalt or tile coating.

There were no slopes, storm drains were mounted hastily. The playground is also filled with rubble. The Investigative Committee for the Voronezh Region, at the request of the Popular Front, began in March checking the condition of the Krymskaya Gorka park in Novokhopersk.

“It’s good that the regional IC heard us, it’s bad that the head of the municipality, who allocated several tranches for a dubious project, calmly quit and got a job in another position,” Svetlana Kalinina, an expert on housing and communal services of the People’s Front, commented to Izvestia.

According to the People’s Front, problematic objects were also identified in the Tver, Kostroma, and Ivanovo regions.