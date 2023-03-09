More than $6 billion in aid to Ukraine and NATO allies in the draft US budget

March 9 - BLiTZ. The US government published the draft federal budget of the country for the next fiscal year 2024. Based on the figures, the draft establishes that more than $6 billion will be allocated to help Ukraine and NATO allies. TASS reports.

Experts also note that America’s defense spending will increase by billions of dollars compared to last year. In view of which, when considering the budget, Washington requests additional funds.

It is worth noting such an item of expenditure as “counteraction to the influence” of Russia in Ukraine. For these needs, the US presidential administration plans to use 753 million dollars.

According to American experts, US military assistance to Ukraine showed the US’s inability to rapidly increase the production of many types of weapons. It is worth noting that the amount of military aid exceeded $32 billion.

Recall that since February 24 last year, Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.

CIA chief William Burns called the next six months the most critical for the conflict in Ukraine