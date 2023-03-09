News

More than $6 billion in aid to Ukraine and NATO allies in the draft US budget

By Desk Blitz
Оборонные расходы США увеличатся на миллиарды долларов 
                        March 9 - BLiTZ.  The US government published the draft federal budget of the country for the next fiscal year 2024.  Based on the figures, the draft establishes that more than $6 billion will be allocated to help Ukraine and NATO allies.  TASS reports.

Experts also note that America’s defense spending will increase by billions of dollars compared to last year. In view of which, when considering the budget, Washington requests additional funds.

It is worth noting such an item of expenditure as “counteraction to the influence” of Russia in Ukraine. For these needs, the US presidential administration plans to use 753 million dollars.

According to American experts, US military assistance to Ukraine showed the US’s inability to rapidly increase the production of many types of weapons. It is worth noting that the amount of military aid exceeded $32 billion.

Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes
Trending
Pakistan injecting counterfeit INR through multiple routes

Recall that since February 24 last year, Russia has been conducting a special military operation in Ukraine.

For latest updates and news follow BLiTZ on Google News, YouTube, Facebook, and also on Twitter. 
                        CIA chief William Burns called the next six months the most critical for the conflict in Ukraine

- A word from our sponsors -

Most Popular

Leave a Comment

Copyright © BLiTZ | All Rights Reserved

%d bloggers like this: