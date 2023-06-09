More than 70 people fall ill after eating contaminated Kulfi in Alwar, admitted to hospital

Alwar, 09 June (Hindustan Times). In Khurd village of Raini Panchayat Samiti of Rajgarh town of Alwar district, more than 70 people have fallen ill after eating kulfi made from contaminated mawa. There are children and adults among them. These people have been admitted to hospitals in Rajgarh, Raini and Bandikui for treatment.

Villagers Lalluram Meena and Hariom Meena, residents of Khurd village, told that on Thursday evening a person had come to the village to sell Kulfi made from Mawa. Children and adults had eaten kulfi from him. About 2 hours after eating Kulfi, he started having vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain. Who were taken to Rajgarh Hospital for treatment. Of these, 11 children Luv, Indu, Ravi, Pulkit and Divya were referred from Rajgarh to Alwar in critical condition after first aid. Apart from this, about 44 including Vijay, Priya, Pawan, Mayank, Asharam, Ajay, Vishnu, Luv, Manisha, Rahul, Anshu, Prakash, Anushka, Mayank, Gilkesh, Priyanshu are undergoing treatment at Rajgarh Hospital. At least 10 people have been admitted to Bandikui Hospital, out of which two people have been referred to Jaipur after first aid as their condition is serious. On the other hand, treatment of 8 people is going on in Raini Hospital.

In-charge Medical Officer Dr. Ramesh Meena is camping in the hospital. The medical team under his direction is engaged in the treatment. On information, DSP Hariram Meena, Station Officer Ramjilal Meena, ASI Hiralal reached the hospital along with the police team and gathered information from the relatives of the victim children.

Now looking for Kulfi seller

The Kulfi seller left after selling ice cream in the village. After that this incident happened. Now the police and villagers are searching for him.

Contaminated food items cause damage in summer

Food department officials say that kulfi wala and other items are necessary for taking samples. Till the time of writing the news, there is no trace of him. The primary reason for vomiting and diarrhea is the consumption of contaminated substances. Prima facie it appears that the kulfi was adulterated with contaminated material.