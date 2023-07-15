More than 725 varieties of mangoes will be seen in Lucknow, here mangoes are being sold for Rs 800 per kg, see photos

Mango Festival 2023, Lucknow

Lucknow. ‘Mango Festival 2023’ has been organized in Lucknow, the capital of UP. You will get to see different varieties of mangoes in the mango festival. About 725 varieties of mangoes are available here. Here mangoes are being sold at Rs.800 per kg.

With the objective of increasing mango production in UP, encouraging mango growers and promoting exports in the region, Mango Festival 2023 has been organized at Awadh Shilp Gram in capital Lucknow. The Mango Festival was inaugurated by CM Yogi Adityanath with his own hands on 15th July.

CM reached the mango festival

CM Yogi Adityanath said that there is a lot of demand for mangoes of Uttar Pradesh in Russia. The CM said that it costs Rs 190 to send mangoes through cargo. If a farmer sends mangoes to Russia, he will get a net profit of more than Rs.600. We have to take the mangoes from here to every corner of the world.

CM Yogi was happy to see mangoes

The markets of Europe are waiting for the mangoes of Uttar Pradesh. The CM said that farmers should not take shortcuts, prepare products keeping in mind their quality. Our government is working to reduce the distance from seed to market. CM Yogi said that our government has built pack houses at 4 places in the state.

CM Yogi watching mango species

CM Yogi said that recently we got the opportunity to send two tonnes of mangoes from the packhouse in Varanasi to Dubai. We will have to organize similar programs from Saharanpur, Amroha and Lucknow Packhouse. Along with the horticulture crops, we also have to take the vegetables here to the global market. For this, our agricultural scientists and officers of Horticulture Department will have to make a collective effort.

CM Yogi seeing the variety of mangoes

Producers, buyers, sellers and exporters participated in the Mango Festival. Here people tasted Dussehri, Langda, Chausa etc. mangoes of Uttar Pradesh. This mango festival organized in Lucknow will last for three days Friday, Saturday and Sunday. CM Yogi said, this event is a festival of tireless hard work of our farmer colleagues, providing an opportunity to all mango lovers, including the people of the state, to interact with different varieties of mangoes.