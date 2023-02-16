More than 8 million Ukrainian refugees have arrived in Europe since the beginning of the NWO

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported on February 15 that 8,071,673 people from Ukraine had arrived in Europe since February last year.

According to information UNHCR, over the past two weeks, some 25,113 refugees have left Ukraine.

According to the UN Office, Russia received the most Ukrainians – 2,852,395. The second on the list is Poland (1,563,386), followed by Germany (1,055,323), the Czech Republic (489,865), Italy (169,837), Spain (166,832). ), United Kingdom (161,400), Bulgaria (152,515), France (118,994), Romania (113,086), Moldova (108,885) and Slovakia (107,199). In other countries, the number of entrants does not exceed 100,000.

It is noted that 4,848,209 refugees are included in national temporary protection and support programs.

In total, from February 24, 2022 to January 31, 2023, about 18.4 million people left Ukraine, more than 10 million people returned.

Earlier, on January 27, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi warned the countries of the European Union (EU) about the need to prepare for a possible new wave of refugees from Ukraine. According to him, this is due to the fact that the Russian army “increases pressure in eastern Ukraine.”

European Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson said on January 26 that there are currently 4 million refugees from Ukraine in the European Union. At the same time, according to her, many European countries are experiencing migration pressure.

Before that, on December 13, ex-Finance Minister of Poland Tadeusz Kosczynski accused the EU of the lack of financial assistance with Ukrainian refugees. According to him, the European Union does not allocate additional funds for the maintenance of Ukrainian refugees to Poland, thereby punishing Ukraine.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

