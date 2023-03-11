More than 820,000 buildings cannot be used in Turkey after earthquake

More than 820,000 buildings have been decommissioned in Turkey after earthquakes in the southeast of the country. This was announced on March 10 by the Minister of Urban Development of the country Murat Kurum. The head of the department indicated that experts had completed damage assessments in five out of 11 provinces.

“According to the results of the assessment, out of 1 million 706 thousand buildings, the conclusion is as follows: 821 thousand 302 buildings are destroyed, are on the verge of destruction, or in an average degree of destruction,” the TV channel quotes Kurum TRT Haber.

In addition, it is known that 653 thousand buildings during the inspection of houses were identified as emergency, heavy, dilapidated or moderately damaged‎. Of the buildings inspected, 278,000 will be demolished immediately, Kurum added.

He also noted that the country’s authorities plan to complete the construction of priority reserve areas in 11 provinces that were affected by the earthquake within one year, and then build up the inner areas of cities.

Earlier, at the end of February, Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that it would be forbidden to build high-rise buildings on the site of the destroyed buildings. In addition, Turkey will not allow the construction of new homes in areas close to seismically active faults.

Earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmarash near the Syrian border. The source lay at a depth of 10 km, the epicenter of the earthquake was 27 km from the city of Gaziantep, where more than 1 million people live. The number of victims of the devastating cataclysm in Turkey exceeded 47 thousand people. In Syria, more than 5.8 thousand people became victims of the elements.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on March 4 that more than 13,000 aftershocks have occurred since the first earthquake. As a result, about 26,300 buildings collapsed, and search and rescue operations were carried out at the site of most of the blockages.

It is also known that in March the construction of 30,000 residential buildings in the regions affected by earthquakes will begin.