More than four dozen people ill after eating wedding food in Khagaria, food inspector is investigating the food

More than four dozen people fell ill on Tuesday after eating stale food at a wedding in ward one of Ladhi village under Aloli police station area of ​​Khagaria. First aid of sick people was done in PHC. After treatment, more than two dozen people were referred to Sadar Hospital. After treatment at Sadar Hospital, two people were referred for better treatment.

People fell ill after eating leftover food after marriage

It is told that Yogeshwar Sada’s daughter was married in Saheb Tola of Goriyami Panchayat Ladhi village of Alauli. Local Mani Devi said that on Tuesday morning, more than four dozen people fell ill after eating the leftover food after the wedding. Medical in-charge Dr. Manish Kumar told that after first aid, all the children have been sent to Sadar Hospital for better treatment.

officials took information

As soon as the information about the incident came, Alauli MLA Ramvriksh Sada, SDO Amit Anurag, Sadar SDPO Sumit Kumar Saheb reached Tola and inquired about the incident from the family members.

says civil surgeon

Civil surgeon Dr. Ajitabh Sinha told that out of 51 people from PHC, 21 have been referred to Sadar Hospital for better treatment, from where two children have been referred to Bhagalpur. Children are being treated on the basis of symptoms. All possible medical treatment is being provided to them. The condition of children admitted in Sadar Hospital has also improved. He is out of danger now.

says dm

District Magistrate Amit Kumar Pandey said that samples of poisonous food are being examined by the Food Inspector. Further action will be taken after the investigation report comes. An FIR is also being registered in the matter. Action will be taken against the culprits. He told that the condition of the children has improved and it is being monitored.