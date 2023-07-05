More than half of the posts of doctors are vacant in Jharkhand, out of 3,691, 2028 posts are vacant

Health services are expanding in Jharkhand. In the last 23 years, there have been eight medical colleges in the state from three medical colleges, but the shortage of doctors is still there. At present, about 55 percent of the posts of doctors are vacant. This is also affecting the health system. There are 3,691 sanctioned posts of doctors in Jharkhand. Out of this, 2,028 posts are lying vacant.

At present only 1,663 doctors are working in Jharkhand. Here the exercise to fill the vacant posts has been started by the government. The Health Department has started the process for the appointment of 771 non-teaching doctors and 71 backlog posts in the month of April. Applications have been invited regarding this. In the month of April, appointment letters were given to 172 AYUSH doctors by the government.

It is mandatory for students studying MBBS to serve in the state:

Hemant government has already taken steps to remove the shortage of doctors. Under this, it has been made mandatory for the students studying MBBS in the medical colleges of Jharkhand to serve in the state for three years. Students have to fill its bond at the time of enrollment itself. Apart from this, a provision has been made to provide reservation facility in admission in medical PG courses to the students who voluntarily fill the bond to serve for 10 years in Jharkhand. 15 percent seats will be reserved for them.