More than one crore 19 lakh saplings will be planted in Aligarh division, instructions to dig pit after selecting site from government departments

Aligarh. Soon more than one crore 19 lakh saplings will be planted in Aligarh division of UP. Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa has asked the officials of the government department to select the site and prepare an action plan for digging the pit. At the same time, instructions have also been given to reimburse the allocated targets from government departments. Commissioner Navdeep Rinwa has said that the Chief Minister wants to bring greenery on maximum area to maintain environmental balance in the state. We all know that there is nothing without nature, but if we all do not pay attention to environmental protection in time, then it will have to face dire consequences.

Campaign will be run for plantation

The Aligarh Commissioner has said that the Chief Minister is determined towards environmental protection. To fulfill his resolve, a target has been set by the Chief Secretary Uttar Pradesh Government to plant 35 crore saplings across the state. In this sequence, the target of planting 01 crore 19 lakh 91 thousand 60 saplings has been allotted by all the departments in Aligarh division. Commissioner Aligarh Mandal Navdeep Rinwa has said that to increase the green cover more and more saplings have to be planted in the entire mandal through mass movement. He has told that including 43 lakh 46 thousand 900 in Aligarh, 28 lakh 39 thousand in Etah, 23 lakh 85 thousand 960 in Hathras and 24 lakh 19 thousand 200 in Kasganj, 01 crore 19 lakh 91 thousand 60 saplings are to be planted across the circle. .

Instructions given to all departmental officers of the board

He has directed all the departmental officers of the division that the preparation of site selection and pit digging should be done in time, so that any kind of inconvenience can be avoided during plantation. He has made it clear that tree plantation is a nation-wide mass movement work, no disturbance will be tolerated in it. The Commissioner has directed the Divisional Director, Social Forestry and Member Secretary, District Plantation Committee of all the districts to ensure plantation by reimbursing the targets allotted by the government, while obtaining public participation and departmental coordination.

Report- Alok Singh Aligarh