More than two crore people filed ITR

New Delhi, July 11 (Hindustan Times). So far, more than 2 crore Income Tax Returns (ITR) have been filed for the financial year 2022-23 i.e. assessment year 2023-24. The last date for filing ITR is 31 July. It is mandatory for taxpayers to file ITR before 31st July. The Income Tax Department has given this information.

The Income Tax Department tweeted on Tuesday that for the assessment year 2023-24, more than 2 crore ITRs have been filed till July 11 this year, while last year till July 20, 2 crore ITRs were filed. The Income Tax Department has asked people to file ITR as soon as possible. Actually, after July 31, penalty will have to be paid for filing ITR.

The department has written in the tweet that we are happy to inform that our taxpayers have helped us reach the figure of 2 crores 9 days earlier this year as compared to the same period last year, we appreciate this effort. We do. We urge those who have not filed ITR for Assessment Year 2023-24 to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush.