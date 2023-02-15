Mortality in Russia in 2022 decreased by 22%

In 2022, mortality in Russia decreased by 22% compared to the previous year. This was announced today, February 15, by Tatyana Golikova, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation.

She also stressed that infant mortality in Russia shows good potential for reduction. This, in her opinion, is the key to increasing life expectancy.

“I would like to thank those regions of the country for the fact that we are moving forward to reduce mortality,” Golikova said during the opening ceremony of new healthcare facilities in the regions of the Russian Federation.

In 2022, life expectancy in the Russian Federation increased by 2.5 years and amounted to 72.6 years.

“Serious attention should be paid to the achievement of the national goal of preserving the population, the health and well-being of people in terms of increasing life expectancy and reducing mortality. I ask the governors to take personal control over the implementation of the national project, including the construction of facilities,” said Tatyana Golikova.

Earlier it was reported that the indicator of life expectancy in Russia at the end of 2022 increased to 72.6 years. On December 12, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko announced that life expectancy in the country had increased by 1.8 years since 2021.

On November 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin called the increase in average life expectancy to more than 80 years a priority for the Russian Federation.

