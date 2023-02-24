Moscow dormitory arson suspect arrested for two months

A visitor from the Belgorod region, Yuri Khomchenko, suspected of setting fire to a hostel in Moscow, was arrested for two months. This was reported on Friday, February 24, by an Izvestia correspondent from the hall of the Presnensky District Court of the capital.

“A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen in relation to Khomchenko Yury Vasilyevich, accused of committing a crime under paragraphs a, c, e, part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, until April 22, 2023, ”the court decision reads.

Khomchenko pleads not guilty.

On February 21, a fire broke out in a 16-storey building in Moscow on Mezhdunarodnaya Street. As a result of the fire, seven people died, 11 were injured, two of them were children. Six apartments were also completely burned down. According to preliminary data, the cause of the incident was the arson of things by one of the tenants of the apartment in the former hostel.

The suspect was arrested the next day. According to investigators, the man committed arson because of a personal dislike for his dormitory neighbors.

The Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the capital opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”). Then criminal cases were initiated on the murder of two or more persons in a generally dangerous way and the deliberate destruction of property in a generally dangerous way.

Later that day, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation reported on the inspection of the managing organization of the hostel. Investigators studied the hostel’s official documentation, and there were also checks on violations of fire safety laws in this building earlier. Criminologists conducted an additional inspection of the scene.