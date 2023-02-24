Moscow dormitory arson suspect arrested for two months

Yury Khomchenko, a visitor from the Belgorod region, was charged with setting fire to a hostel in Moscow. The Presnensky court of the capital sent the man under arrest until April 22. This was reported by an Izvestia correspondent from the courtroom on Friday, February 24.

“Khomchenko Yury Vasilyevich, accused of committing a crime under paragraphs a, c, e, part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, a petition for a preventive measure in the form of detention, until April 22, 2023,” the court said.

On February 21, a fire broke out in a 16-storey building on International Street in the capital. As a result of the fire, seven people died, 11 were injured, two of them were children. Six apartments were also completely burned down. Previously, the cause of the incident was the arson of things by one of the tenants of the apartment in the former hostel.

The suspect was arrested the next day. According to investigators, the man set fire to the hostel due to personal hostility towards the neighbors in the hostel.

The Main Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the capital opened a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Provision of services that do not meet security requirements”). Then criminal cases were initiated on the murder of two or more persons in a generally dangerous way and the deliberate destruction of property in a generally dangerous way.