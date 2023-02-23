Moscow expressed hope for joint work with Paris on the new START

France should be given a detailed response on joint work with Russia on a new strategic arms agreement, Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexei Meshkov said on February 23.

“It was very clearly stated that the time has come for the French and British nuclear capabilities to be taken into account in the overall balance of power, because today the Western bloc acts as a single entity, and it is quite logical that France should also take part in this process. We are waiting for the official detailed reaction of Paris on this matter, ”he was quoted as saying. “RIA News”.

Meshkov added: if the West acts as a united front, all military potentials, especially nuclear ones, should be taken into account. Despite the fact that France has repeatedly declared the independence of its nuclear forces, it is impossible to overlook it, the ambassador noted, recalling that Russia’s decision to suspend participation in START-3 is forced.

“We know very well and see how our Western colleagues are trying to read between the lines, but not to read the lines themselves. Russia’s position on this issue was very clearly defined. There is nothing to nod from a sick head to a healthy one. We all perfectly understand who led to the fact that Russia was forced to suspend START-3. We perfectly understand what would happen from the point of view of the possibility for the Russian side to carry out verification actions. We are well aware that this was a forced step,” Meshkov said.

The French Foreign Ministry said they regret Russia’s decision on START-3 and called for the restoration of participation in START, a key instrument of the international security architecture, as soon as possible.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of participation in the New START during his address to the Federal Assembly. He stressed that this is precisely the suspension, and not the withdrawal from the treaty. He stressed that before returning to the discussion of the issue, it is necessary to “understand what countries such as France and Great Britain still claim, and how we will take into account their strategic arsenals, that is, NATO’s combined strike potential.”

On the same day, the head of state submitted a draft law on this to the State Duma, which was adopted on Wednesday. Then the document was unanimously adopted by the Federation Council.

At the same time, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that the development of the situation with the suspension of the START Treaty by Russia completely depends on the United States. He also suggested that the American side may withdraw from the treaty, but it is not easy to predict its further steps.

On February 23, US President Joe Biden said that he considers Russia’s decision to suspend participation in START/START-3 a “big mistake” and is confident that the parties will be able to “deal with” this.