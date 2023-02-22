Russia is ready to achieve the goals of the special operation in Ukraine through political and diplomatic means. This was announced on Thursday, February 23, by Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin.

“Once again I would like to remind you that we are ready to achieve the goals of the SVO — the protection of the inhabitants of Donbass, the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, as well as the elimination of political and diplomatic threats emanating from its territory to Russia’s security,” Galuzin added in an interview with TASS.

He noted that the unconstructive position of the Ukrainian side on this issue hinders the solution of the situation. According to him, Kyiv, at the suggestion of the West, openly proclaimed a policy of inflicting a military defeat on Russia on the battlefield.

Earlier, on February 6, Dmitry Polyansky, Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, noted that Western countries are not interested in peace in Ukraine. According to him, the states are trying to present the actions of Russia “in the most impartial light.”

On February 2, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Western colleagues refused dialogue and forced the Kiev regime to withdraw from negotiations at the very moment when there was still an opportunity to end the conflict by political means.

As early as October 4, 2023, Kyiv officially refused contacts with Moscow. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky enforced the decision of the National Security Council on the impossibility of holding negotiations with the President of Russia.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravated situation in the region due to the increased shelling of Ukrainian troops.