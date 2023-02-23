Moscow is waiting for a response from Paris on joint work on a new START – News

February 23, 2023, 21:58 – BLiTZ – News

The head of the diplomatic mission of the Russian Federation on French territory, Alexei Meshkov, pointed to the fact that the Russian Federation expects a response from Paris regarding the start of actions aimed at forming the New START, within which the nuclear weapons of each of the Western countries will be taken into account.

“It was very clearly stated that the time has come for the French and British nuclear capabilities to be taken into account in the overall balance of power, because today the Western bloc acts as a single entity, and it is completely logical that France also take part in this process. We are waiting for the official detailed reaction of Paris on this matter, ”RIA Novosti quotes the text of his statement.

He pointed to the fact that the Western powers were acting together. It is for this reason that their common armament must be taken into account. This is especially true for nuclear types.

From the point of view presented by him, it can be understood that the French side has many times pointed out that its Army operates independently of other powers, but the actions of the government are contrary to these statements.

Meshkov stressed that the decision of the Russian Federation regarding the temporary withdrawal from START-3 was dictated by the circumstances that forced the state to act in this way.

The French side shared information about regret over such actions of Moscow and expressed the hope that the Russian Federation would change its position.

