February 21, 2023, 08:21 – BLiTZ – News

Western media reports that the White House coordinated Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv with Moscow, prompting jokes about asking a Russian colleague for permission to travel. However, many are wondering why Russia agreed to this. RIA Novosti columnist Irina Alksnis analyzed Moscow’s decision on the pages of the publication.

One of the key reasons, according to observers, is the strategy of Moscow’s work in the information field, aimed at undermining the media-political system of the West. In recent years, before the eyes of the world community, it has become increasingly clear that the successful machine of influence and brainwashing built in the West is becoming less and less effective.

Russia, in turn, can benefit from the inflated conceit of the West and its belief in the omnipotence of its propaganda. The more stupid the West uses its tools, the faster their effectiveness falls.

Moreover, focusing on trying to use failed tools deprives Western adversaries of the opportunity to find more effective means of fighting against geopolitical competitors.

Thus, Joe Biden’s visit to Kyiv will not bring changes to reality, and its purpose may be rather a demonstration by Russia of its information strategy, which can be more effective than the usual methods of propaganda of the West.

“So let them go to Kyiv,” sums up Alksnis.

