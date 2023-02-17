Moscow pensioner invested 15 million rubles in Nord Stream 2, losing everything – News

February 17, 2023, 22:27 – BLiTZ – News

A pensioner from Moscow invested 15 million rubles in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline. And she lost everything, because she fell for the trick of scammers. This information follows from the Mash publication.

A few months ago, Valentina Nikolaevna saw an attractive advertisement on social networks, which read: the work of NS-2 has been resumed, the European region is freezing, and the cost of blue fuel is rising. Go to the portal, invest money and earn trillions on gifts of fate. Believing in this announcement, the woman went to the site where she opened a brokerage account.

For the test, I invested the first 50 thousand – the funds started spinning, and the first profit was displayed in my account – 4 thousand US dollars. The pensioner transferred all her money to Nord Stream 2. At the same time, she took loans, mortgaged an apartment and a dacha. The balance displayed on the site was replenished with zeros.

The realization came when she made an attempt to withdraw the earned millions – it did not work out. Either taxes, then sanctions restrictions, then commissions. The result – a grandmother in debt, without money and real estate, a statement was made to the police.

