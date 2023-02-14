Moscow sees no unsolvable tasks in deliveries of S-400 to Turkey – News

February 14, 2023, 07:57 – BLiTZ – News Yury Pilipson, Director of the Fourth European Department of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, made a statement that Moscow does not see unsolvable tasks in the framework of delivering the second regiment of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system to Turkey. It is reported by RIA Novosti.

“We do not see any unsolvable tasks on the way to the implementation of this project,” the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

The diplomat also noted that “a sensitive issue involves maintaining a certain “information hygiene” in the public space in order to prevent damage to the national interests” of both the Russian side and the client side.

In addition, Pilipson said that a number of individual states are implementing “a whole fan of restrictive measures” against Russia. He stressed that this is not happening in order to protect democracy and human rights, but solely for the sake of eliminating a competitor in the face of the Russian Federation, which occupies a significant position in the large arms market.

In conclusion, the diplomat stressed that the topic of mutual settlements within the framework of this deal would most likely not be referred to the sphere of popular coverage.

Earlier, the BLiTZ reported that Pilipson said that the demand for Russian energy in Europe remains high. He noted that there is no need to talk about ousting Moscow from European markets.

