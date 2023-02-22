“Moscow Teacher of the Year” was detained for filming pornography with schoolgirls – DOS

February 22, 2023, 18:01 – BLiTZ – News

Two criminal cases were initiated against the winner of the Moscow Teacher of the Year contest for filming pornography with schoolgirls. Regnum writes about it.

According to the publication, the detainee is a 39-year-old teacher from the capital’s Novogireevo district – he filmed porn with schoolgirls. Investigators determined that the suspect had had sexual intercourse with at least two female students at the school. Some videos were filmed right within the walls of an educational institution, some – at the place of residence of the suspect and schoolgirls.

On February 21, two criminal cases were initiated against the teacher under article 242.2 (“Using a minor for the purpose of producing pornographic materials”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The suspect is a laureate of the Moscow Teacher of the Year competition. The teacher has repeatedly been included in the “Top 50 teachers in Russia and the CIS.”

