Moscow will hold tenders for the right of the KRT of the former industrial zone Yuzhnoye Ochakovo

The Moscow authorities have begun accepting applications for participation in the auction for the right to conclude an agreement on the integrated development of the territory (KRT) of the former industrial zone No. 37a Yuzhnoye Ochakovo in the Ochakovo-Matveevskoye area. This was announced on February 13 by Vladimir Yefimov, Deputy Mayor of the Russian capital for economic policy and property and land relations.

“Until March 23, investors can submit an application for participation in the auction for the right to conduct a comprehensive development of a site of the former industrial zone No. 37a Yuzhnoye Ochakovo with an area of ​​12.98 hectares. The auction is scheduled for April 3, ”she said. website metropolitan government.

According to Yefimov, the winner will be able to build public, business and industrial facilities on the land plot and create more than 3,000 new jobs in the city.

“The volume of investments in the redevelopment of the site will amount to 13.94 billion rubles, and the expected annual budgetary effect for the capital after the implementation of the project is estimated at almost a billion rubles,” he stressed.

Now on the territory of the former industrial zone there are warehouses, car services, as well as an object of unfinished construction. The construction of office complexes, shops, cafes, industrial enterprises and a logistics center is expected.

“The total volume of construction within the framework of the project will be more than 188 thousand square meters. m,” added Minister of the Moscow Government, head of the Department of City Property Maxim Gaman.

The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, said on February 8 that the city is implementing about 70 industrial investment projects, and the total investment exceeds 169 billion rubles. The mayor specified that large-scale investment projects are included in the industry support program.

