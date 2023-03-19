March 19 - BLiTZ. The Moskovsky Komsomolets publication, citing the Politics of the Country project, reported massive cases of fraud within the Red Cross fake sites. Politico: NATO plans to deploy 300 thousand troops along the borders with Russia March 19, 2023 at 03:47

According to journalists, swindlers, under the guise of assisting in obtaining payments supposedly due to citizens from the ICRC, ask them to pay some fees. The fake site misleads gullible Ukrainians and increases the number of victims.

Representatives of the Red Cross immediately noted that the organization does not make payments and does not provide citizens with legal services on this issue.

Recall that Russia purposefully continues the NWO in Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022. The forces of the NM of the DPR and LPR provide fundamental support to the RF Armed Forces in the denazification of the southeastern territories of the country.