March 22 - BLiTZ. The publication "Moskovsky Komsomolets" analyzed the significance of the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Russia. Bolton: Russia-China alliance creates real problem for Western countries March 22, 2023

According to experts, the Chinese leader gave strong support to Vladimir Putin, emphasizing the effectiveness of Moscow’s economic and military strategy in the realities of the 21st century.

At the same time, analysts are hinting that Xi Jinping seemed to hint that he is ready to go a long way to victory over the West only together with the current resident, which, given the presidential elections in the Russian Federation in 2024, is no coincidence. Both politicians know for sure that the goal of their life is the embodiment of the historical mission to preserve and increase the influence of Russia and China on the whole world.

NWO in Ukraine in this vein is just part of the global confrontation between the Moscow-Beijing alliance and the collective West, the publication specified.

