Most Beautiful Temples in India: From Virupaksha Temple to Akshardham, see photos of India’s most beautiful temples

Most Beautiful Temples in IndiaVirupaksha Temple

Virupaksha temple is present in Hampi, Karnataka. It is included in the famous temples here. The temple is about 353 km from Bangalore in Bellary district. There is also a belief that Hampi is the Kishkindha of the Ramayana period. The Virupaksha form of Lord Shiva is worshiped in the temple. This temple of Lord Shiva is built in Dravidian architectural style. The story of this ancient temple is related to Ravana who was an ardent devotee of Shiva.

Khajuraho Temple

The history of Khajuraho located in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh is very old. Khajuraho got its name because there was a huge garden of date palms here. Khajuraho got its name from Khajirwahila. Ibn Battuta has called this place Kajara, while Chinese traveler Hiuen Tsang has written it ‘Chi: Chi: Tau’ in his language. Alberuni has called it ‘Jejahuti’, while in Sanskrit it has been called ‘Jejak Bhukti’. In the poems of Chand Bardai, it was called ‘Khajurpur’ and at one time it was also known as ‘Khajurvahak’. People believed that this name must have been due to the two date palm trees planted at the city gate, which later came to be known as Khajuraho.

Shore Temple

Shore Temple is a Hindu religious site located in Mahabalipuram in the southernmost state of Tamil Nadu in India. This noisy temple is mainly dedicated to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. The structure of this temple is like a pyramid, here the statue of different animals and animals has been made with beautiful carvings. This temple has become so legendary that it has also been included in the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites to preserve it.

Guruvayoor Temple

Guruvayur Temple is located in Guruvayur town of Thrissur district of Kerala. The idol of Shri Krishna is installed in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. The idol installed in the temple is a unique example of sculpture. Guruvayoor temple is 5000 years old and some part of it was reconstructed in 1638. It is one of the most important places of worship for the Hindus of Kerala and is often referred to as Bhuloka Vaikuntha, the holy abode of Vishnu on earth.

Padmanabhaswamy Temple

Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala was named after Lord Vishnu. It is also known as the city of Lord Ananta and the famous Sri Padmanabha Swamy temple is also situated here. Padmanabha Swamy depicts the emergence of Lord Brahma (the creator) seated on a lotus blossoming from the navel of Lord Vishnu. It remains in discussion due to its immense wealth and along with this one such thing is also associated with this temple, which remains a mystery till date.

Somnath Temple

One of the 12 Jyotirlingas is established in the world-famous temple named Somnath on the seashore in Kathiawar region of Gujarat province. The glory of this Somnath-Jyotirlinga located in the holy Prabhas area has been explained in detail in Mahabharata, Shrimad Bhagwat and Skanda Puranadi. After being broken 6 times, this temple was built for the 7th time in Kailash Mahameru Prasad style. Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has also been associated with its construction work.

Kedarnath Dham

The temple of Kedareshwar Jyotirlinga, one of the top 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, is situated on the top of Kedar in the Giriraj Himalayas in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. This whole area is known as Kedarnath Dham. This place is one of the Chota Char Dham. There are many stories related to Kedarnath Dham and the temple.

Meenakshi Temple

Meenakshi Temple is a very mythological temple located in the heart of Madurai city of Tamil Nadu state. The complete history of this temple is not yet known. Many legends related to this temple are also mentioned. This temple is situated on the southern bank of Vaigai river. Spread over a large area of ​​about 14 acres, this Meenakshi temple in the heart of Madurai city was also attempted to be destroyed during the 14th century, then after a few years, i.e. during the 16th and 17th centuries, this temple in Madurai The responsibility of reconstruction was taken up by the hero of

Akshardham Temple

Akshardham Temple, Delhi is a great tourist destination for people from within and outside India. The attractive architecture of the Akshardham Temple houses over 20,000 idols of acharyas, swamis and devotees with nine domes and 234 ornately carved pillars. The temple has attractive architecture carved with dancers, flora, deities, musicians and fauna.