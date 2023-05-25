Most Followers on Twitter: Modi on top among PM-Presidents with most followers on Twitter, see

Top 10 Most Followed Accounts – Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PM Modi) has joined the list of the world’s top-10 most followed celebrities on Twitter. PM Modi is at number 8 in the list of the top-10 most followed accounts on Twitter. In this list, PM Modi is the second politician in the world who is followed the most. At the same time, PM Modi is the first leader in the world to have the maximum number of Twitter followers while in office. The number of followers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter has crossed the figure of 8 crores. In this matter, he has left behind US President Joe Biden.

Who has the most followers on Twitter?

Elon Musk is number one in the world in the list of most followers on Twitter. Elon Musk is followed by 140 million people on Twitter. At number two is former US President Barack Obama, who is followed by 130 million people. PM Modi has also left behind former US President Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden in terms of being followed the most in the new list. In 2020, Donald Trump was ahead of PM Modi in terms of followers on Twitter.

Elon Musk started following PM Modi on Twitter, is Tesla coming to India?

Top-10 list of most followers on Twitter

Elon Musk: 140.7 million

Barack Obama: 132.5 million

Justin Bieber: 112.7 million

Cristiano Ronaldo: 108.5 million

Rihanna: 108.3 million

Katy Perry: 107.9 million

Taylor Swift: 92.7 million

Narendra Modi: 88.7 million

Donald Trump: 86.9 million

Lady Gaga: 84.5 million