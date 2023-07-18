‘Most prey is of lion’, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel quipped

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel’s reaction has come to the fore on calling the Prime Minister a lion. In a press conference on Tuesday, he said that the former chief minister of the state and BJP leader Raman Singh does not know that lions have been the biggest victims. This is the reason why the number of lions is decreasing. Lions need to be protected. He said that Raman Singh should not talk like this. All are humans and all belong to political parties. He was the prime minister in the country earlier also and will be in future as well.

When Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel was asked about the meeting of the NDA, he said that the BJP and its allies are nervous after seeing the meeting of the opposition. That’s why hastily called our meeting. He said that the BJP government at the Center has become autocratic. They are working to suppress democracy. Government institutions are being weakened. This has been seen in the last nine years. This is not fair for the country and democracy. Some parties realized this and decided to sit together. First this meeting took place in Patna. After this all the parties came together in Bengaluru. He said that 26 party leaders arrived in the second meeting. This is a great achievement for democracy. This meeting is also very important regarding the Lok Sabha elections.

BJP upset with 26 party meeting

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the people of NDA are nervous. The BJP has become upset due to the meeting of 26 parties. Let us tell you that after the meeting held in Bengaluru, it was agreed to name the alliance ‘Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (India)’. Addressing the media, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that now the fight is between ‘India and Narendra Modi’ and there is no need to tell who will win. He also said that whenever someone stands in front of India, there is no need to tell who wins. On the other hand, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said that together with all 26 parties, we have named this alliance as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). We are going to meet again in Maharashtra, Mumbai. There we will discuss and announce the names of the coordinators. Soon the date for the Mumbai meeting will be announced.

NDA meeting continues

Let us tell you that in response to the 26 parties of the opposition, the NDA has called a meeting of 38 parties, which is going on at ‘The Ashok Hotel’ in Delhi. Before the NDA meeting in Delhi, Prime Minister Modi tweeted that our alliance is a time-tested alliance that seeks to advance national progress and fulfill regional aspirations. The NDA meeting was attended by Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) chief Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath, Subhaspa chief Om Prakash Rajbhar, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP leader Praful Patel (Ajit Pawar faction ) have arrived.

There have been many Prime Ministers in the past, there will be more in the future. But it is not right to call the Prime Minister a “lion”. Because the population of lions is decreasing all over the world. pic.twitter.com/3Sm6iNUZwC

— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) July 18, 2023

